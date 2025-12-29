Tara Sutaria FINALLY reacts on viral video with AP Dhillon; actress SLAMS bullies; Veer Pahariya calls out…

Tara Sutaria recently made headlines on social media for performing with singer AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert. The actress finally reacts to the viral video with AP Dhillon.

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria recently made headlines on social media for performing with singer AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert. Tara's boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, was also present at the show. During the performance, AP Dhillon called Tara onto the stage, they danced together, and the singer even kissed Tara on the cheek. Following this, some people on social media started trolling Tara and Veer over the video. Several users claimed that Veer looked uncomfortable during the performance.

What did Tara Sutaria say on the viral video with AP Dhillon?

Now, Tara Sutaria has broken her silence on the matter. She shared a video on Instagram showing her dancing on stage with AP Dhillon. Through this video, Tara took a dig at those spreading false narratives, clever editing, and paid PR campaigns against her. Tara made it clear that such things do not affect her or her loved ones at all.

In the caption of her post, Tara wrote that she stands proudly with AP Dhillon. She thanked her Mumbai fans for showering her with so much love and said that it was a very special night for her. Tara also wrote that more music and memories like this will continue to be made. She concluded the post by saying that lies, rumors, and bullies don't bother her, because in the end, love and truth prevail. In her words, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! (Red heart emoji). @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. False narratives, clever editing and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies."

Several celebrities supported Tara on her post. AP Dhillon called her a "Queen." Veer Pahariya also commented with heart and fire emojis. Disha Patani wrote "Go girl," while Orry called Tara a "Superstar."

What did Veer Pahadiya say on Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon's viral video?

Veer Pahariya also clarified to the trolls that the reaction clip of him that went viral on social media was from a different song performance, not the "Thodi Si Daaru" performance. He even called the trolls jokers. In his words, “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru ??? Jokers ?”

All about Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahadiya and AP Dhillon

Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon have worked together before. Their music video "Thodi Si Daaru" was quite popular. Tara has previously been spotted at AP Dhillon's concerts, including the one in Pune. Tara and Veer made their relationship official on Instagram in August. Since then, they have openly expressed their love for each other on social media. Throughout this whole situation, Tara has made it clear that she is not afraid of trolling and stands firmly by the truth.

