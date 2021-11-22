Tara Sutaria gets a song as a birthday gift from Mansimran Sandhu and it's winning hearts

Tara Sutaria turned a year older on November 19. The Tadap actress is reigning over hearts with her beauty and charms. Fans sent their love to the gorgeous gal. In a sweet gesture, an aspiring Punjabi singer dedicated an exclusive song to the actress. The song is written and sung by Mansimran Sandhu. He is a US-based musical artist and a strong admirer of Tara. Hence, on her special day, he presented her with a special song titled Tara and it has gone viral.

It has spread like wild fire on social media pages courtesy Tara Sutaria's fan clubs and other entertainment portals. Talking about the song, it is a soft-romantic musical creation where Punjabi singer Sandhu rolls out his emotions and feelings for Tara. This is one-of-the-kind song dedicated to a Bollywood starlet. The song with its melodious vocals is getting love from fans of Tara Sutaria and Mansimran Sandhu. Without a doubt, it's one of the best surprises Sutaria or any celebrity can have on their special day.

On a professional front, Tara's much-awaited project Tadap also featuring debutant Ahan Shetty is soon to hit the screens on 3rd December. While Mansimran's previous songs include Peg La Ke and Gussa, he is currently working on one of his biggest projects with Rupan Bal, a famous video director in Toronto. Furthermore, ‘Tara’ is the last track of the year from him. In 2022, people can expect many more fascinating songs.