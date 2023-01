Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular actresses in the country. She started off as a TV actress and eventually made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2. The actress was in a relationship with Aadar Jain for a couple of years. And now it seems, the two have called it quits. Well, neither Tara nor Aadar have commented anything on their break-up reports. Amidst the breakup rumours, Tara Sutaria has posted amazing pictures on her Instagram handle that have become the talk of the town. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Tamannaah allegedly caught kissing Vijay Varma, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain break up and more

Tara Sutaria shares pics and pens a cryptic note

Tara Sutaria grabbed headlines in the Entertainment News section for her rumoured breakup with Aadar Jain. And amidst the rumours, Tara Sutaria's pics on her gram are going viral. The Tadap beauty is seen posing for the camera on a candle-lit dinner date. She is all smiles for the picture and wrote the lyrics of The Very Thought Of You in the caption. The lyrics talk about daydreaming and thoughts of beloved ones.

Tara is seen in a black and white top. The candlelight basks her face in the golden light while she looks at the camera and poses for the pictures. In her Instagram stories, Tara Sutaria mentioned who her date was. Tara tagged her friend Shraddha Mehta and wrote, "Evenings with my best girl." Check out the post by Tara Sutaria here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA? (@tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria ignores the break up question

When the actress was spotted at the airport recently after the break-up rumours with Aadar Jain surfaced, Tara Sutaria was clicked by the paparazzi. They asked her the question about her break-up but Tara ignored the question. She thanked the pas and went inside the airport directly.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with , and . As per IMDB, she has Apurva in the pipeline.