Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya call it quits? Netizens slam 'fake reports', say 'AP Dhillon ka...'

Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya Breakup Rumour: Only a few days after their viral moment from AP Dhillon's Mumbai performance went viral on social media, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are said to have called it quits. Filmfare reports that the pair has "quietly ended" their romance. Although the precise cause of the rumoured split is still unknown, the timing has ignited the fire, particularly because Tara had drawn criticism shortly after her encounter with AP Dhillon on stage.

What happened at the AP Dhillon concert?

Tara performed beside Ap Dhillon on stage during one of his Mumbai shows. Some fans felt it awkward when AP Dhillon gave the actress a hug and a peck on the cheek during the performance. Veer Pahariya's reaction, when he was seen watching the scene from the audience, added to the speculation. Social media users analysed Veer's facial expressions and called him "uncomfortable" as soon as the short videos went viral.

No official statement from Tara or Veer

Fans quickly connected the dots between the viral moment and the rumored split as reports of their alleged breakup started circulating. Currently, neither Veer nor Tara has formally announced the split.

Tara-Veer earlier addressed...

Previously, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya both spoke out about the viral concert clip and strongly denied any rumours of any dispute. Tara posted a video from the concert on her Instagram and responded to what she called false narratives.

What did Tara Sutaria say?

She wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you, Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. P.S – False narratives, ‘clever editing’ and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke’s on the bullies."

What did Veer Pahariya say?

Veer also opened up, stating that the widely shared video of his reaction was taken out of context. Reacting in the comments, he wrote, “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi Si Daru. Jokers."

How did netizens react to breakup rumours?

One user wrote, "Ye to hona hi thaaaa." Another wrote, "Larki kbhi breakup ka kehti nh wo situation hi esa bnadeti hai k larka khud pichy hat jae." A third commented, "Cheating is Choice Not a Mistake (Khel Gayi).

