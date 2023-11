Kartik Aaryan has turned 33. The national crush of India visited Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple for his birthday. Kartik Aaryan has also announced a patriotic movie which will be directed by Sandeep Modi of The Night Manager fame. It is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Kartik Aaryan has got birthday wishes from a number of actors. But the one from Tara Sutaria has caught the attention of netizens. She has dropped a sizzling hot BTS pic from their recent brand shoot. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan wishes ex boyfriend Kartik Aaryan on his birthday after talking about their separation on KWK 8

In the pic, we can see Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria in black. He is holding her in his arms. The click screams undeniable chemistry. She has written, "Happy Birthday Popat! May our Scorpio energy always make brand shoots look like this". The two had been seen together of late. It led to speculations on whether Tara Sutaria was finalised as the leading lady of Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. But the maker Anurag Basu said they were still in the process of auditioning actresses for the role. It is also being rumoured if the two are dating or just getting closer as friends.

On seeing the pic, netizens swooned on their chemistry. A user on Reddit wrote, "I’m sure Mukesh Bhat will be eating his words now given the feedback she’s getting for Apurva. That and this photo > possibly in the running for Aashiqui 3 again." Another person commented, "I think this photo is specifically for Mukesh Bhatt so he can see how sexy a pair they make." think this photo is specifically for Mukesh Bhatt so he can see how sexy a pair they make.

As we know, Tara Sutaria has confirmed that she is single. This Diwali, her former boyfriend Aadar Jain confirmed that he has found love with Alekha Advani. She is a good friend of Tara and is known to Anissa Malhotra and Kiara Advani as well. It seems Aadar Jain and her relationship ended a year ago. They had been going steady for almost three years. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan has been linked to beauties like Pashmina Roshan and Sara Tendulkar after his split with Sara Ali Khan. In fact, even Sara has wished him on social media.