Tara Sutaria's mom Tina and sister Pia shower love on birthday boy Aadar Jain giving us family vibes

Aadar Jain turned a year older yesterday. He celebrated his birthday with his near and dear ones. Tara Sutaria has shared a few pics from the celebrations. We saw that the two had gone for a small getaway close by with their close friends. Tara Sutaria shared pics from the barbecue party. We can see Armaan Jain and a friend grilling pieces of chicken on a modern portable barbecue pit. She also shared a pic where we can see her feeding a piece of cake to Aadar Jain. While she wore white shorts and top for the barbecue party, the actress chose a gorgeous white dress for the cake-cutting bit.

The actress shared a pic of Aadar Jain on her social media and wrote, "Happy birthday, my light." Reading that, Aadar commented, "I love you sunshine girl."

Aadar Jain's cousins Kareena Kapoor, Zahaan Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also wished him. Even Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat sent him birthday love. Of late, we have seen how Tara Sutaria is bonding with the Kapoor family. She was there for the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Post that, rumours floated of them being a couple. Later, they confirmed that they are dating.

Well, Tara's mom Tina and sister Pia also wished Aadar Jain. It looks like the couple is loved by both sides. The actress had said that she will not hide her relationship as she feels that love is a beautiful emotion. Aadar Jain and she also went to the Maldives for her birthday last year. On the professional front, Tara Sutaria has three films lined up. There is Tadap with Ahaan Shetty, Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns.