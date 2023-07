Tarla has come out this week on Zee 5. Actress Huma Qureshi steps into the role of the celebrated chef late Tarla Dalal while Sharib Hashmi is in the role of her husband, Nalin Dalal. The movie is written and directed by Piyush Gupta. It was his wife who inspired him to take a deep look at the life of the lady. The filmmaker told us that not many producers were excited about the script. Bollywood Life had an EXCLUSIVE chat with Huma Qureshi, Piyush Gupta and Sharib Hashmi. The Asur 2 star is the main male lead of Tarla.

He tells us, "When Piyush gave me the narration, I was blown away. I was hell bent to be cast in Tarla in this role. I just wanted to play the part of Nalin Dalal. I felt I was born to play this character. Honestly, I would have been broken-hearted if Piyush did not choose me for this role." Huma Qureshi said that she found the role of Tarla Dalal empowering as she was someone who touched lives and enabled people to follow their dreams and passion. Huma said she has a sense of gratitude after doing this biopic, and would like to thank the family members of the late masterchef. It seems the team gorged on a number of delicacies and Sharib Hashmi is the biggest foodie of them all.

Both Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi do not have the standard body type that one associates with actors. But that has not stopped them from acquiring reputation for being acting powerhouses. Is the focus on the perfect body overrated given that acting is beyond that. Huma Qureshi says, "I do not have much of a life outside my work. If I need to put in extra efforts for some projects, I put on or lose the weight. I get into gear and my body responds." The actress believes that doing a physical transformation is an exciting endeavour for any actor. "After working for ten years, it is dull to not even change one hairstyle for a role. I would train to get an athlete's body if I get a role like that," she says.

Sharib Hashmi says his concerns over his outer appearance stopped him from becoming an actor at an early age. He said it took years to get out of that mindset. Huma quipped in saying, "All this is not needed. Passion is the key to becoming a good actor. I feel we did not have suitable role models. The times are changing for better. Today, a kid can look at Sharib and feel that if he can wow the audience so can I irrespective of his or her height, skin colour or body. And who has written that people who look a certain way deserves to be actors. Kids need to see this."