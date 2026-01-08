Taskaree director Neeraj Pandey jokes about working with Emraan Hashmi: ‘Making a family show…...

Taskaree: The Smuggler web's director recently made a playful comment on working with Emraan Hashmi for a family show. Here is what he said.

Emraan Hashmi starrer Taskaree: The Smuggler web’s trailer has been unveiled at an event held in Mumbai on January 8. The event featured the star cast-Emraan Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharad Kelkar, Nandish Sandhu and Zoya Afroz, along with director Neeraj Pandey. At the event, the creator shared some insights about the series and what the audience can expect from it. While talking about the show, Emraan also stated that there are several unexpected moments in the show and the director has mastered the genre. Meanwhile, talking about the series, Neeraj Pandey shared that it is quite a challenge to make a family show with Emraan Hashmi.

Speaking about the character Arjun Meena, Emraan Hashmi said, “I don’t want to give away much about my character right now. I want the audience to experience it for themselves. The way the show has been written is very interesting. There are many unexpected moments built into its DNA. It’s a thriller, and Neeraj ji is known as a master of the genre. There are a lot of strong cliffhangers throughout the series.”

TRENDING NOW

Neeraj Pandey made a playful comment on Emraan Hashmi and said, “Challenges are always welcome in our line of work. Without them, it would be boring. This world was unexplored, exciting and engaging. We had a tight team focused on telling the best story possible, and it was a fun ride for all of us.”

“Making a family show with Emraan Hashmi is quite a challenge, and we managed to pull that off,” Pandey said. Emraan then quipped, “I also controlled myself for the show.”

Other actors in the show have also talked about their characters in the show. Amruta Khanvilkar, who is making her action debut with the series, said “I play a badass Mumbai girl who works in customs and can read people instantly,” she shared. Speaking about the preparation involved, Amruta added that the role required extensive physical training. “This is the first time I have done action, and there was a lot of physical preparation involved.”

Sharad Kelkar, who played the role of an antagonist, said, “The first is Neeraj Pandey, and the second is the story. Both are among the best in this genre.”

On the other hand, Nandish Sandhu talked about the character and said, “Every person is slightly conflicted within themselves. The character I play works in a space that demands intelligence and strategy, but he is also big-hearted. The way Neeraj sir has presented all the characters makes it a pleasure to watch.”

About Taskaree: The Smuggler web

The show focuses on Superintendent Meena's elite team, who face a crucial mission to stop rising contraband trafficking. They tried to track down global crime boss Bada Choudhary's syndicate. Taskaree: The Smuggler web stars Emraan Hashmi, Anurag Sinha, Anuja Sathe, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zoya Afroz, Jameel Khan, Hemant Kher and Virendra Saxena in pivotal roles. The show has been created by Neeraj Pandey.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more