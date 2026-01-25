Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web to Tere Ishk Mein: Top movies and shows on OTT platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5

Top movies and shows on OTT: From Taskaree The Smuggler to Tere Ishk Mein, watch these shows and movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5. Also know the plot, cast and more details about the content.

Recently, a lot of content have released on OTT that can be watched on the occasion of Republic Day. The content are released in Hindi, English and South Indian films. The six are the most awaited dramas, which are a mix of thrillers and adventure dramas. If you are also excited to watch some unexpected and unique on the long holiday. Here are a few content that you must stream on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5. Along with the names of the content, also know the plot, cast and more details.

6 content to watch on OTT this Republic Day

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web (Netflix)

The series focuses on an elite group of custom officers, who handled a crucial missions. They take down global crime boss Bada Choudhary's syndicate. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web stars Emraan Hashmi, Anurag Sinha, Zoya Afroz, Amruta Khanvilkar and Anuja Sathe in key roles.

Steal season 1 (Prime Video)

The show is a contemporary high octane thriller about the heist of the century and the ordinary office worker, who finds herself at the heart of it. Steal season 1 stars Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Archie Madekwe, Andrew Howard and Ellie James in key roles.

Sirai (Zee5)

The film is about a cop who escorts a prisoner during a transfer from Vellore prison to court, which leads to unexpected interactions between them. Sirai stars Vikram Prabhu, S Rajapandi, Anishma Anilkumar, Sushmitha Bhat and Ragu Esaki in pivotal roles.

Cheekatilo (Prime Video)

The movie follows the journey of a determined young woman, who unravels disturbing truth behind serial rapist. Cheekatilo stars Aamani, Esha Chawla, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jhansi, Pradeep Kondiparthi and Aziz Naser in significant roles.

Finding Her Edge (Netflix)

The show is about three sisters, who navigate the pressure of their family’s figure skating legacy. Adriana who trains with new partner Brayden while still loving ex partner. A fake romance with Brayden for sponsorship adds to her challenge. Finding Her Edge features Madelyn Keys, Harmon Walsh, Alexandra Beaton, Cale Ambrozic and Olly Atkins in pivotal roles.

Tere Ishk Mein (Netflix)

The film revolves around a college boy, who falls in love with a girl. With time, their life took a drastic change which tests their love. Tere Ishq Mein stars Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Paramvir Cheem and Prakash Raj in key roles.

