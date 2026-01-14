Taskaree The Smuggler's Web X Review: Netizens laud Neeraj Pandey for..., call Emraan Hashmi-starrer...

Neeraj Pandey's Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web is now available on Netflix. The series features Emraan Hashmi as protagonist, and going by the reactions available on social media, it is indeed impressive.

The much-anticipated Netflix series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, in now available on Netflix. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the show features Emran Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zoya Afroz, Nandish Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha in key roles. As expected, the show has left an indelible impact on the viewers, and the appreciation pouring in on X clearly speaks for its powerful storytelling and impeccable performances. A netizen took to X to post, "#Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web - ⭐⭐⭐/5 It was enjoyable overall, but the villain felt weak and #SharadKelkar was underused. The start is slow but it gets better later; worth a watch despite unimpressive visuals. #EmraanHashmi Toh jaan hai is series ki. (sic)."

Another user wrote, "Just finished Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web ? Neeraj Pandey never disappoints. @emraanhashmi delivers, casting is top-notch, and finally we get to see Sharad Kelkar in a full-fledged role ? Strong storyline, gripping throughout. Must watch ?" Next tweet read, "After bringing forth stories about CBI, Police, R&AW, IB & Army, @neerajpofficial now shows us brilliance of Indian Custom Officers with #TaskareeOnNetflix. Yet again hits it out of the park in direction,screenplay,writing. @FridayStorytel1 @Vipul711 @raghavjairath @NetflixIndia."

A netizen wrote, "Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is now streaming on Netflix A raw, intense crime saga diving deep into the world of smuggling, power, and betrayal. Sharp storytelling, gripping tension — total binge material."

What is Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web about?

The series is set in Mumbai airport, known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International. The makers of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web have mentioned that the Indian Customs Service - a part of law enforcement that has been massively under-portrayed in Indian films - has its inner workings scrutinised. The story revolves around the specialist unit's leader, Superintendent Arjun Meena (Hashmi) as he tries his best to demolish Bada Chaudhary's (Sharad Kelkar) complicated international smuggling ring.

What has Emraan Hashmi said about the show?

In a statement, Emraan Hashmi had said that the love he received ever since the teaser was launched has been truly encouraging. For the unversed, Taskaree marks his first collaboration with Neeraj. He had referred to the ensemble as 'talented' and called the association an 'incredibly rewarding experience'. "What stood out to me about the series was its grounded, intelligent take on heroism — a story driven by quiet courage, discipline and duty rather than loud bravado. The entire cast and crew have worked relentlessly to bring this world to life, and I’m looking forward to audiences finally experiencing it on screen.”

What has Neeraj to say about Taskaree The Smuggler's Web?

Creator Neeraj Pandey had earlier shared, “Customs has been a world I’ve always wanted to explore! The idea of stepping inside customs enforcement, a space that operates quietly, precisely and under constant pressure, drew me in. Bringing this vision to life has been incredibly exciting, especially with a cast and crew who were completely invested from day zero and understood the rhythm and realism the story demanded. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Netflix after a successful franchise with Khakee. What we’ve created together is a very distinct crime thriller, rooted in authenticity and hope we live up to the expectations of our audiences whose encouragement has always kept us going!”

