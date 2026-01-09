The Raja Saab FIRST review: Prabhas STEALS show, Sanjay Dutt hailed for...; critic calls movie 'Whistle-worthy and...'

The Raja Saab Review: The Raja Saab is said to be about a young man with a lot of greed who intends to sell the old mansion belonging to his grandfather. However, he discovers later that the property contains supernatural secrets. The audience is in store of an adventure consisting of unknown facts, feelings, conflicts and intricacies.

The Raja Saab First Review: The Raja Saab has finally released in the theatres on January 9, 2026, after a long wait. Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Boman Irani, among others, star in the movie. To the uninitiated, the movie has been having a hype on social media since the launch of its trailer. With the buzz, read on to discover what the first impression of the film is of The Raja Saab. The horror movie is a long-awaited film that has been released today. The film is steered by Maruthi Dasari, who has produced successful and legendary movies. Nevertheless, it is the first time the filmmaker is venturing into the horror-fantasy world, as in The Raja Saab.

The movie is said to be about a young man with a lot of greed who intends to sell the old mansion belonging to his grandfather. However, he discovers later that the property contains supernatural secrets. The audience is in store of an adventure consisting of unknown facts, feelings, conflicts and intricacies.

The Raja Saab first review

On January 8, 2026, film critic, Ravi Chaudhary posted the first review of the film on his X handle (previously on Twitter) concerning the movie titled The Raja Saab. This was a long review written by him in which he gave an elaborate review. He has first said the story of the movie and then has praised the director of this movie. The movie critic said that the movie director, Maruthi has presented a clean and captivating story. He also enjoyed the background music of the movie.

Just Watched #TheRajaSaab REVIEW

Just Watched #TheRajaSaab REVIEW

⭐⭐⭐⭐4.5/Rating ? Story-A greedy young man tries to sell his grandfather's old mansion, only to discover it's haunted. What follows is a fun mix of horror, fantasy, action, and comedy, with surprises tied to the past and present.

One of his review can be read as follows: "Just Watched #TheRajaSaab review, 4.5/rating. Direction- Director Maruthi delivers a clean, engaging narrative. He balances mass moments with spooky fun, keeping the film entertaining throughout. BGM & Music- Background score is impactful and elevates key scenes, especially the horror-action blocks. Songs are average, but the BGM does the heavy lifting."

Critic hails Prabhas and Sunjay Dutt for...

Ravi Chaudhary, film critic, also liked the performance of Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt. He said that the screen presence of Prabhas robbed the whole show. He also stated that the fight between Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt is applause-worthy. He finished with the review by stating that the final 30 minutes of the film is its USP.

He wrote, "Actors’ Performances- #Prabhas shines with swag and screen presence in dual shades. #SanjayDutt is a complete surprise package his face-off with Prabhas is clap-worthy. First Half- Gripping, fun, and well-paced with strong setup and entertainment value. Second Half-Goes full mass mode. A few dull moments, but the momentum holds. Climax-The last 30 minutes are the USP power-packed, emotional, and crowd-pleasing. Rating: 4.5/5 A proper paisa vasool mass entertainer made for theatres."

