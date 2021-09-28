Tejal Pimpley’s B YOU Dance Academy Gives You the Freedom to Discover Yourself

Dance is a hobby for many but a lifestyle for many. We all have different ways of expressing ourselves. Dance makes you feel the emotions of the performer through their moves. Today, many people want to learn dance. Tejal Pimpley established B YOU dance academy in 2019 for the dance enthusiasts of the country. It is situated in Andheri West in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Her studio is the creative space for those who want to learn dance or take their dance to another level. The studio also offers skills like acting, singing, etc. This versatile space was introduced for the betterment of you and your skills.

B YOU offers lessons on a variety of dance forms such as Belly dance, Classical, Contemporary, Freestyle, etc. Each of their lessons is focused on teaching the students the technical aspect of that particular dance style for them to build a strong foundation. Tejal says that even if the student just wants to attend one class, he or she will still return with immense technical knowledge. This is once in a lifetime opportunity as not every dance academy has these features. Above all, the academy enlists only technically sound and experienced Bollywood celebrities or artists to teach you the dance form you want to specialize in. The academy offers only the best teachers. There is no in-between for them. Moreover, they also conduct seminars, workshops, etc., and various other activities for your advancement in dance as well as personality.

Since its establishment, B YOU has seen constant growth, both in terms of services and popularity. People across Mumbai state that B YOU is one of the best dance academies they have ever seen. The academy aims to blend traditional dance forms with modern moves to create more freedom in the dance. Every person has a different style. You cannot classify some dance styles into one segment. Hence, B YOU dance academy gives you the space to discover yourself. Tejal is working on expanding B YOU throughout the country in all states and cities. She is also working on spreading the traditional dance forms of India, starting from Tanzania in Africa.

B YOU dance an academy is a dream place for all those who are learning the dance to free themselves. The academy gives you the freedom to try different dance styles and work with the best dance teachers in the industry.