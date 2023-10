Kangana Ranaut is back on the big screen with her new movie Tejas. The film made it to the theatres on October 27. Mostly, the film has received positive reviews. Kangana Ranaut plays an air force officer in the film and it is high on patriotism. However, Tejas has not received a very warm welcome at the box office. The film could not register massive numbers on day 1 at the box office contrary to expectations. Now, Kangana Ranaut has shared a video urging fans to watch the film in theatres. Also Read - Tejas Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut’s film hailed as a visual delight; fans call it her career best performance

Tejas: Kangana Ranaut has a request for fans

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media accounts and wrote that the theatres are shutting down because of low footfalls. She wrote that after COVID-19, the theatre culture has not been able to get back on track and the footfalls in theatres have dipped drastically. She urged all her fans to watch her new movie in theatres so that the theatres could survive. In the video, she narrates the same and adds that the audience is not giving a chance to almost 99 percent of films and that is affecting the industry. Kangana Ranaut also says that the audiences who loved films like Uri, Mary Kom and more would definitely love Tejas. The video is now trending on entertainment news. Also Read - Tanu Weds Manu 3: Kangana Ranaut to start shooting soon; will R Madhavan return as Dr Manoj?

Check out Kangana Ranaut's video below:

Even before covid theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid.

Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing.

Requesting people to watch films in theatres… pic.twitter.com/Mty9BTcpkD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2023

Tejas' box office collection

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Kangana Ranaut's latest movie made Rs 1.25 crore at the box office. As per early estimates, the movie may earn Rs 1.50 crore on day 2. The numbers are not as anticipated as there was great buzz around Tejas. The trailer of the film received thumbs up from all and the actress left no stone unturned to promote the film with full power. On social media, netizens only had good things to say about Tejas. Many called it Kangana Ranaut's best performance so far. Also Read - Tejas star Kangana Ranaut hits back at Subramanian Swamy for questioning her presence at Ramlila; 'Deep rooted sexism and...'

Trending Now

Check out Kangana Ranaut's video below:

Prior to Tejas, Kangana Ranaut was seen in Chandramukhi 2. The film did well at the box office. It also starred Raghava Lawrence.