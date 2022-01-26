Kangana Ranaut has an enviable lineup of upcoming movies such as Dhaakad, Tejas and her maiden production, Tiku Weds Sheru. Speaking of Tejas, the movie is already making waves for the fact that Kangana Ranaut would be essaying the role of a an intrepid Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot for the first time in her storied career, and regardless your opinions about what she does off screen, there's no question whatsoever on how brilliant an actress the star is, which has got us doubly excited about what she's going the bring to the table as the eponymous Tejas. Also Read - Samantha, Kangana, Anushka, Ananya and more celebrity names and their meanings; take your pick for your baby girl

Well, if you're a diehard Kangana Ranaut fan who's finding the wait for Tejas unbearable, then we've got some wonderful news for you, which is bound to make that wait even more unbearable. BollywoodLife got in touch for an exclusive chat with reputed film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi who revealed that Tejas is almost completed, barring some patchwork. So, will it meet its release date on 5th October, particularly considering the reshuffling of dates of other big movies that are taking place due to the renewed theatrical restrictions emerging form the unnecessary hysteria over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Without confirming as much, Akshaye Rathi added that considering that not much of Tejas is left to fully wrap up the film, including post-production, the starrer should be releasing in theatres in the last quarter of 2022. Furthermore, he revealed that producer of RSVP Motion Pictures is very confident of his product, especially after hedging all his bets on the patriotic flavour post the massive success of Uri, with three of his upcoming films, Tejas, Pippa and Sam Bahadue, all falling under the same category. So, unforeseen circumstances notwithstanding, Tejas should definitely release later this year.