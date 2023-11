Kangana Ranaut is currently on her toes promoting her upcoming film Tejas. The actress plays the role of an air force pilot in the film. The trailer of the film was recently released and it received a thumbs up from the fans. As Tejas is releasing on October 27, 2023, Kangana Ranaut ensured to celebrate Dusshera 2023 with full force. She became the first woman to perform Ravan Dahan at Delhi's Luv Kush Ramleela. The video of the same has been shared on social media. Also Read - Alia Bhatt addresses the negativity around her relationship with hubby Ranbir Kapoor; says 'Sometimes there are so many lies'

Kangana Ranaut's Dusshera celebrations at Ramleela

The largest Ramleela takes place at Delhi's Red Fort. It is among the most celebrated events of the year. This year, Kangana Ranaut got the opportunity to perform Ravan Dahan. The actress dressed in gorgeous red Banarasi saree for the event. CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were also present at Red Fort to be a part of Ram Leela. Kangana Ranaut also chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' at the event. Also Read - Tejas: Amid dismal box office collection, Kangana Ranaut urges fans to watch her new movie in theatres

Check out Kangana Ranaut's video below:

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut shared some pictures from the plane as she bumped into National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval, while on her way to Delhi. She called it a 'generous stroke of luck' as she got to meet Ajit Doval who has been every soldier's inspiration. She said that she considers it to be a 'great omen' as her film Tejas is going to release soon. The pictures went viral over entertainment news sections in no time. Also Read - Tejas Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut’s film hailed as a visual delight; fans call it her career best performance

Trending Now

Check out her tweet below:

What a generous stroke of luck, aaj subah flight mein I got to sit next to non other than the greatest of all time Shri Ajit Doval ji, while promoting Tejas (a film dedicated to our soldiers) I got to meet sir who is every soldier’s inspiration I consider this a great omen, Jai… pic.twitter.com/VnqbMJLFne — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 24, 2023

Here's a video of Kangana Ranaut

Talking about Tejas, the film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced Ronnie Screwvala. It is said to be Bollywood's first aerial action film. We look forward to October 27 as Tejas will hit the screens.