Kangana Ranaut is currently on her toes promoting her new movie Tejas. The actress is going to play an Air Force pilot and she is leaving no stone unturned to create buzz around the film. Recently, she appeared as the Chief Guest at Delhi's Luv Kush Ramlila held at Red Fort. She became the first woman ever to perform the Ravan Dahan ritual at Ramlila. A lot of pictures and videos from the event went viral. Now, Kangana has penned a lengthy note reacting to a post made by Subramanian Swamy.

Kangana Ranaut pens a lengthy note about sexism

A netizen shared a picture of Kangana Ranaut in a bikini and penned about the government. Reacting to it, Subramanian Swamy questioned her presence at Ramlila and security being provided to her. He wrote, "According to SPG gossip she is a 'frequent flyer'. Why should SPG gossip? Because of the organisation is overworked. Her being made chief guest in the Ramlila final day is the organisation's conduct unbecoming of respect for Maryada Purushottam." On this, Kangana Ranaut penned a lengthy note about sexism. She wrote that had it been a young male maverick who could possibly be a great leader, he wouldn't have made the same comment. A part of her note read, "Deep rooted sexism and dormant lust for female body making you sound like a pervert. Women are not just for sex, they have other organs as well like brain, heart, hands, feet and everything else that a man has or it takes to be a great leader." Her post has now gone viral on entertainment news.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's post below:

With a swimsuit picture and sleazy narrative you are suggesting that I have nothing else to offer except for my flesh to get my way in politics ha ha I am an artist arguably the greatest of all time in hindi films, a writer, director, producer, revolutionary right wing… https://t.co/dEcqamn7qO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2023

Here's a video of Kangana Ranaut

All about Tejas

Talking about Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas, it is going to release on October 27, 2023. The trailer of the film was recently released and it left fans intrigued. It is reportedly Bollywood's first aerial action film. The movie is expected to do well at the box office. Fingers crossed.