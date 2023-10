Kangana Ranaut is all set for her next massive release, Tejas, which is all set to hit theatres on October 27, and today on Gandhi Jayanti, the Bollywood diva dropped the Tejas teaser and boy, once again Kangana proved why she is known as the versatility queen. The moment the actress shared the teaser of Tejas, it will leave you hooked, and there are a few goosebumps moments that instantly make you feel proud about being an Indian. Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the Air Force officer, and she nailed it every bit. This is definitely going to be a game changer for the actress, as after a long wait, Kangana is coming up with something powerful like this that is going to be a sure-shot box office hit. Also Read - Chandramukhi 2: Rajinikanth pens an emotional letter for Raghava Lawrence, P Vasu; does not mention Kangana Ranaut

The teaser truly evokes pride in the nation and guarantees an action-packed adventure. Moreover, the teaser indeed pushed the adrenaline rush with the dialogue "Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahin", while it raised the excitement for the trailer, which is all set to release on October 8, 2023.

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.