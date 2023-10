Kangana Ranaut is back with a bang. Just a few seconds ago, she dropped the Tejas trailer, and boy, she slayed it. The moment you click on the Tejas trailer, she will keep you hooked on the screens, and it will instantly remind you of the Vicky Kaushal starrer URI: The Surgical Strike. Kangana Ranaut looks the best in the film, and after a long time, she has struck gold, and fans are hailing her as Tejas Gill in the trailer. Also Read - Chandramukhi 2 box office collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut film witnesses a massive dip, struggles to even earn 2.50 crore

Ab aasman se dushman pe waar hoga, ab jung ka elaan hoga! Ye woh Bharat hai, jisko chhedoge toh woh chhodega nahi! ??#TejasTrailer out now.#Tejas In cinemas on 27th Oct.#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi To the fearless warriors of the skies, a very Happy Indian Air Force… pic.twitter.com/NQYF5X2qFj — RSVP (@RSVPMovies) October 8, 2023

The teaser of Tejas, featuring Kangana Ranaut, offered a brief glimpse of the thrilling action and adventure that await on the big screen. This has left the nation eager for more. Building on the audience's excitement, the makers announced that the trailer will be released on October 8th, 2023, coinciding with Air Force Day. And now, the day has arrived, along with the highly anticipated trailer! Also Read - Chandramukhi 2 on OTT: Rights of Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence film sold for a whopping sum to this leading platform

The makers unveiled the trailer today on Air Force Day, showcasing Kangana Ranaut as the intense, fierce, and powerful Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill. Opening with high-level aerial scenes and featuring the captivating dialogue #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi, the trailer instantly grabs attention. With a well-executed background music score and stunning visual effects, the trailer is a visual spectacle, evoking a sense of patriotism with its impactful dialogues. Kangana commands the screen with her portrayal of a heroic Air Force mission, displaying a truly fierce and courageous character, successfully igniting excitement for the film, which is set to release on October 27, 2023, Also Read - Sky Force teaser: Pakistanis strongly react to Akshay Kumar film based on India's first airstrike against Pakistan

Fans hail Kangana Ranaut as fearless queen after watching Tejas trailer.

It was all able with ik to be the Clear thing upon to be the #TejasTrailer pic.twitter.com/AkKSY4Ngf0 — Mr.Chinnu DHFP (@Rajeshchinnu14) October 8, 2023

What an sizzling and aerial performance , never seen before , what an awesome trailor , in just love with this all ..#TejasTrailer pic.twitter.com/DAamuBoGwa — ❤️‍? (@radhika_raniii) October 8, 2023

Kangana Ranaut once again proved he was acting mettle with Tejas trailer, and fans accepted their excitement to witness her in this nail-biting, deadly mission.