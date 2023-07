Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples in the television industry. Fans affectionately refer to them as TejRan, and viewers admire their on- and off-screen relationship. Tejasswi has recently disclosed that the couple is secure in their love and does not feel any pressure at the present despite being frequently questioned about their marriage plans. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash's Pratha enters 'Most Liked Hindi TV Characters', Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Holi bash and more

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Tejasswi said that Karan she get asked about their wedding every now and then. She was happy that Karan is a very understanding partner and acknowledges that she has focus on her work currently and therefore, he is not in a rush. She said that he will be ready when she is ready. The couple who met and fell in love on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 15 is very secure in their relationship. "So there is no pressure," said the Naagin diva.

Tejaswi Prakash responds to speculation about her relationship with Karan Kundra

Tejasswi Prakash addressed the rumours about her relationship with Karan Kundrra in the same interview. She thought back to the time she had purchased a home. She had reportedly purchased a home with Karan Kundrra, though, according to rumours. The actress conveyed her annoyance and emphasised her uniqueness and professional accomplishments.