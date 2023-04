Tejasswi Prakash has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming Marathi movie, School College Ani Life. The actress is also doing a number of photoshoots. Yesterday, she was seen at an event in a powder blue tube dress teamed with a blazer. Now, fans will remember that Shehnaaz Gill also wore a red dress with a blazer for the Style Icons Award. Her dress was from Rat and Boa. Needless to say, her fans left some comments that Tejasswi Prakash has been copying Shehnaaz Gill. The dress and blazer look was first made popular in the West and Nora Fatehi started the trend in Bollywood as per some netizens. But this is not the first time that Bigg Boss fans are doing this!

BOTH THE DIVAS HAD IDENTICAL LOOKS

Tejasswi Prakash wore the look just a day after Shehnaaz Gill. There were differences in the overall styling. She looked a bit taller due to her heels. Both the divas left their hair open. Take a look at the pics...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shehnaaz Gill wore a red hot dress. Of late, she is being styled by Maneka Harisinghani who works with Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and others. She is the person behind the stellar looks of these divas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

FANS OF SHEHNAAZ GILL CALLED HER COPY CAT

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill have called her a copycat. They said that she has been copying all her styles of late. In fact, when she joined Bigg Boss 15 fans said she had been copying the attitude of Shehnaaz Gill. If someone sees both of them had a similar journey in the sense that they developed intense relationships with someone in the house. Of late, even Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was called out for copying Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. It happened on a couple of occasions.

Bigg Boss fandoms have been extremely loyal since Bigg Boss 13. The level of investment of fans is at another level. Tejasswi Prakash and Shehnaaz Gill are amongst the most popular contestants of the show. Shehnaaz Gill is a part of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress is paired with Jassie Gill who is a popular Punjabi singer and actor.