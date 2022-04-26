Tejasswi Prakash's Bigg Boss 15 trophy finds its way to Divya Khosla Kumar's outfit — view pic

was seen outside the sets of a reality show. It seems she came to promote some music video. The lady's outfit immediately caught the notice of everyone. The dress was a gown in gold and black. While she looked good given the gown fitted her beautifully, everyone noticed one thing. The outfit looks like the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Fans will remember the winged design of Bigg Boss 15 which went to Tejasswi Prakash. The lady had also worn a black gown that had feathers done on it. The trophy is one of the most recognized designs in recent times. Here is a look at Divya Khosla Kumar's dress. Take a look... Also Read - Did Kiara Advani just address her breakup rumours with Sidharth Malhotra at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer launch? Here's what netizens feel

Divya Khosla Kumar had come for the promotions of her song, Designer. The number has Guru Randhawa and , one of the most loved Punjabi singers. She was also seen as an actress in the movie Satyameva Jayate 2. She told the media that Milap Zaveri wanted her to play a strong and empowered woman of today. She also said, " I had studied several iconic films such as to understand how to portray my role to the best of my ability."