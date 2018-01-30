Telugu actor Samrat Reddy arrested by Cyberabad Police after wife files a complaint against him

The Cyberabad Police today arrested Telugu actor Samrat Reddy on a complaint filed by his wife who accused him of theft and house trespass, police said. Reddy, who has acted in films like 'Panchakshari' and 'Kittu Unnadu Jagratha', and his wife were living separately, following some marital dispute, they said.

  • By
  • Published: January 30, 2018 9:22 PM IST