Telugu actor Samrat Reddy arrested by Cyberabad Police after wife files a complaint against him

The Cyberabad Police today arrested Telugu actor Samrat Reddy on a complaint filed by his wife who accused him of theft and house trespass, police said. Reddy, who has acted in films like 'Panchakshari' and 'Kittu Unnadu Jagratha', and his wife were living separately, following some marital dispute, they said. Also Read - Bigg Boss Telugu 2 Day 108 written update: Geetha Madhuri and Kaushal get the best messages in farewell wishes task today

The actor's wife lodged a complaint at the Madhapur police station on January 25, accusing her 28-year-old husband of committing theft of household articles and gold ornaments, besides damaging CCTV cameras and furniture at her house here, Inspector R Kalinga Rao said. "Some family dispute was going on between the couple and they were living separately here. Recently, in view of the Makar Sankranti festival, she went to her mother's house and after returning home she found the door lock broken," he said. Also Read - Bigg Boss Telugu 2: Geetha Madhuri gets pampered by Kaushal and Tanish – watch video

"She said valuables were missing and furniture was found damaged at her house," Rao said, citing her complaint. Based on the complaint, a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 448 (house trespass) was registered against Reddy, the official said. During the investigation, police recovered the missing valuables from Reddy's possession and placed him under arrest, Rao said. Also Read - POLL! Bigg Boss Telugu 2: Kaushal, Tanish, Deepthi, Geetha Madhuri or Samrat – Who’s your pick as winner?

Reddy's wife alleged that in the past he had "harassed" and "tortured" her for dowry. She said they got married in November 2015, but within a few days, he started "harassing" her. The actor repeatedly asked her to provide details of her properties and forced her to transfer them in his name, the 25-year-old complainant alleged.

"He also demanded a car and an expensive watch. He used to beat me...torture me physically and mentally. I had lodged a complaint with the Rajendra Nagar police station after which a case of harassment for dowry was registered against Samrat on November 30. "Subsequently, he forced me to arrive at a compromise and got the case withdrawn," she claimed.