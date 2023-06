The Telugu film industry is rattled by a new drug scandal. Some prominent names associated with the film and television industry have crept up in the ongoing investigation. Telugu film producer, KP Chowdary is one of the prime accused in this drug case. KP Chowdary has previously launched the Telugu version of superstar Rajinikanth’s critically acclaimed film Kabali. He was also involved in distributing Mahesh Babu’s 2013 action drama Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Pawan Kalyan’s Sardaar Gabbar Singh.

Tamil producer-distributor KP Chowdary arrested in drug scandal

According to a report by 123 Telugu, KP Chowdary was arrested by the Goa police in connection with the drug scandal. He was reportedly trying to peddle about 111.45 grams of cocaine to Hyderabad. He bought the cocaine from a Nigeria-based drug dealer while in Goa. Reports further claim that the Goa police brought the Telugu producer for interrogation and held him in custody for two days. From the interrogation, it was revealed that KP Chowdary supplied cocaine to several celebrities and political parties.

Surekha Vani speculated to be involved in drug scandal

Tollywood actress Ashu Reddy and Master actress Surekha Vani have popped up in the dug scandal, reports Track Tollywood. Speculations went rife after an old picture of Surekha Vani kissing KP Chowdary at a party went viral. Social media users claimed that Surekha Vani looked inebriated.

Ashu Reddy denied involvement in drug case

Meanwhile, Ashu Reddy has rubbished the rumours of her connection with the drug scandal. The actress recently penned an extensive social media post denying her involvement in the case as she wrote, “To whomsoever concerned… Some sections of the media are talking all kinds of falsehoods with regard to my association with some people… I strongly condemn it and will let the relevant people know the truth of the matter if it comes to that.”

Police issues statement regarding KP Chowdary drug scandal

In a statement issued by the police, call data from KP Chowdary’s cellphone was recovered where the producer was found exchanging conversations with popular Tollywood celebrities and important political figures. “KP Chowdary had hundreds of phone calls with an actress who was a contestant in a Telugu reality show and another actress who had done items songs in Telugu,” read the statement, as reported by Eenadu.net.

KP Chowdary allegedly supplied drugs to 12 people

The official statement further mentioned that KP Chowdary had supplied drugs to 12 people, out of which some were celebrities and others were young women. After retrieving the bank account details, the police also found 11 suspicious transactions done by the purchasers. The money was transferred into the account of KP Chowdary.