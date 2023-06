Tamil superstar Dhanush made an entry in Bollywood with Raanjhanaa and 10 years later he has collaborated with the director Anand L Rai for his next movie titled Tere Ishk Mein. Raanjhanaa starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor was released on 21st June 2021 and as the movie clocked 10 years the actor announced his next Hindi film sharing the title announcement video. In the short 1min 30 secs video the actor impressed with his furious and intense look. He did make a connection with his first Bollywood debut. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut refused to work in Dhanush starrer D50? Here’s why

Tere Ishk Mein starring as Shankar is from the world of Raanjhanaa and from the makers of the 2013 film. His dialogue mentioning one of his characters 'Kundan' was enough to link the connection with Raanjhanaa. He says, "Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?" On the 10th Anniversary of Dhanush and made the big announcement of Tere Ishk Mein. Fans got goosebumps and are excited to see Dhanush in a new look as Shankar in his next movie.

As soon as the the title announcement video dropped netizens shared their reactions on Twitter and Youtube. In the comment section of the Youtube video one user wrote, "that Raanjhanaa BGM GOOSEBUMPS." Another wrote, "bringing back Ranjhana (2013) memories and feelings Once a fan, always a die hard fan of Dhanush Anna." Another commented, "omggg damn i had f***kng goosebumps when that #rajhanna BGM came atlast..woww wat a album tat was and wat a trio , Aanand L Rai & Dhanush are…"

Tere Ishk Mein is the third collaboration between the versatile actor Dhanush, and director Anand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. Giving melodious music for Raanjhanaa AR Rahman will again compose the music for this movie. Apart from Dhanush other actors are not known yet. The makers have kept important details under wraps and have planned to unfold them over time. So far what is known is while AR Rahman will compose the music will pen the lyrics. Tere Ishk Mein is expected to release next year in 2024.