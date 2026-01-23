Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon’s romantic drama to make digital debut; set to release on…

Tere Ishk Mein starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon together for the first time released in theatres on November 28 is set to make its OTT debut. Read on to know more.

Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic film in which Dhanush and Kriti Sanon are seen together for the first time. The film is once again in the news as its OTT release is now believed to be quite close. On the Netflix app in India, the film appears in the "Coming Soon" section, where January 23 is shown as the streaming date. Although there has been no official announcement from Netflix yet, the information appearing on the app has raised curiosity among viewers.

Tere Ishk Mein OTT release date

According to the information regarding release, Tere Ishk Mein can come on OTT on January 23. So far, neither the release time has been announced, nor has any official post has come, but still the fans are considering it as a strong sign. The film has already done well in the theatres, so the interest of the audience has increased in the digital release. Those who were not able to watch it in the theater are now waiting for it to come to OTT.

TRENDING NOW

All about Tere Ishk Mein: Cast, story, and box office collection

The film was released in theatres on November 28 and is directed by Anand L Rai. The story is based on the backdrop of North India, and it shows emotions in a very deep way. Due to the strong storyline, music, and performances of the cast, the film received a good response in metro cities as well as small towns. According to reports by OneIndia, the film was made on a budget of Rs 65 crore.

The film collected over Rs 112 crore in India, while its worldwide collection crossed Rs 160 crore. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film's global net collection was Rs 161.96 crore. After this strong box office performance, it is believed that it can get good viewership on digital platforms as well.

Tere Ishk Mein legal controversy

However, amid the thrill of the OTT release, the film is also embroiled in a legal dispute. Eros International Media Limited has filed a case against the makers of the film in the Bombay High Court. Aanand L Rai, Colour Yellow Media, T-Series, writer Himanshu, and Netflix have been named in the case. Eros claims that the film was projected as a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, and the name of the old film was misused. A court decision is still pending.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more