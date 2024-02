Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language science fiction romantic comedy film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Produced under Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, in their directorial debuts. The film is scheduled for release theatrically on 9 February 2024. Here are five reasons why you should not miss this movie. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Advance Booking now open for the first Family Entertainer of the year

1. A Unique and Fresh Storyline: The film revolves around Aryan, who meets a young woman SIFRA and the two fall in love with each other. Aryan, deciding to introduce SIFRA to his family, gets into trouble as he learns that SIFRA is actually a humanoid android robot. How will Aryan deal with this shocking revelation? How will SIFRA cope with her identity crisis? How will their love story unfold? These are some of the questions that will keep you hooked to the screen.

2. A Stellar Cast and Crew: The film boasts of a talented and popular cast, led by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who share a sizzling chemistry on screen. Shahid Kapoor plays Aryan, a charming and witty software engineer, who falls for SIFRA, a beautiful and intelligent robot, played by Kriti Sanon. The film also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, who play Aryan's grandparents, and Rakesh Bedi and Anubha Fatehpuria, who play his parents. The film is helmed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, who have also written the script. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar, who have delivered some of the most successful and acclaimed films in recent years. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to star in an epic historical film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

3. A Catchy and Melodious Soundtrack: The music of the film is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Sachin–Jigar and Mitraz, who have created some of the most memorable and chart-topping songs in Bollywood. The first single titled Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, an adaptation of a Rajasthani song of the same name, was released on 12 January 2024 and became an instant hit. The second single, a remake of Gulaab by Mitraz, Akhiyaan Gulaab was released on 24 January 2024 and received rave reviews. The song Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Title Track) was a remake of the song Teri Baaton (Your Words) from the 2004 album Storyteller by the Canadian singer Raghav and featured his vocals along with Tanishk Bagchi and Asees Kaur. The fourth single titled Tum Se was released on 2 February 2024 and showcased the romantic chemistry between the lead pair.

4. A Perfect Blend of Humour and Emotion: The film is not just a sci-fi romance, but also a comedy that will make you laugh out loud. The film has many hilarious scenes and dialogues that will tickle your funny bone. The film also explores the emotional aspects of the characters and their relationships, such as Aryan's bond with his family, SIFRA's struggle to fit in, and their mutual love and respect. The film balances the humour and emotion in a seamless way, making you laugh and cry at the same time.

5. A Message of Love and Acceptance: The film is not just a fun and entertaining watch, but also a meaningful and inspiring one. The film conveys a message of love and acceptance, that transcends the boundaries of human and robot, and challenges the stereotypes and prejudices of society. The film shows that love is not defined by labels or categories, but by feelings and actions. The film also celebrates the diversity and uniqueness of each individual, and encourages the audience to embrace their true selves and follow their dreams.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a film that will appeal to all kinds of audience, as it has something for everyone. It is a film that will make you smile, laugh, cry, and think. Go book your tickets now.

