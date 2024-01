Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: The makers of the upcoming movie starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have released the first song from the film titled Akhiyaan Gulaab. The song is sure to strike a chord with the viewers with its beautiful melody, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's on-screen chemistry, and Shahid's impressive dance moves. It's great to see Shahid Kapoor back in his element as a dancer. Check out the video below to enjoy the amazing performance. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Kriti Sanon trips due to her high heels; Shahid Kapoor comes to the rescue

Akhiyaan Gulaab song out now [Watch Video]

Shahid Kapoor, at the trailer launch of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya revealed that his upcoming movie is an out-and-out romantic film. Akhiyaan Gulaab has been picturized in beautiful locations like beaches, sunsets, and cafes, with peppy lyrics and music that will instantly make you fall in love with it. In the video below, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's chemistry is outstanding. Kriti Sanon is seen donning a white shorts with a bikini top while Shahid looks uber hot in his denim attire. Looking at Shahid Kapoor's dance moves, you can't help but wonder how someone can be so smooth and perfect at the same time. Kriti Sanon too successfully manages to match Shahid's dance in the below video. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon are ready to fill February with 'robotic' love and comedy

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor on not being offered love stories

At the trailer launch of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he wasn't offered any good love stories after Kabir Singh. The actor said that after doing intense and emotionally draining projects like Jersey and Bloody Daddy, he wanted to be a part of a love story. He said Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the kind of love story he was waiting for.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is set to release on February 9, 2024. The film is a love story between a human and a robot, with Kriti Sanon playing the role of the robot. In one of the promotional events, Shahid Kapoor mentioned that the film explains in detail with logical explanations of how a human can fall in love with a robot.