Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the next big Bollywood release. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are soon going to be seen in the the romantic comedy drama that is helmed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah. The trailer promised the fans that the movie is packed with truckloads of entertainment and romance. The story revolves around a man who falls in love with a robot. Now, all the eyes are on the box office numbers of the film. In 2023, we see films like Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Dunki and more creating major box office records. The first month of January saw Fighter ruling the box office. Now, it is time for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to rule at the box office and going by the latest reports, one can say that the film will get a massive release not only in the India but even in the US. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star Shahid Kapoor comments on viral deepfake videos; 'We are pushing blame on AI but...'

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya release update

As per the latest reports coming in, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is going to have a massive release in the US with the film being screened in more than 500 locations. The release is said to be biggest ever for Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. It is also being reported that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will get a release on par with big movies like Fighter and Dunki. Cherry on the cake is that it will release a day earlier in the US. Also Read - Animal Park: Kabir Singh and Ranvijay to come together in the film? Shahid Kapoor reacts

Check out the list here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumit Kadel (@sumitkadelofficial)

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Shahid Kapoor said that he really enjoyed working on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He said that it was entertaining to come back to the romantic comedy genre after almost 7 to 8 years. He mentioned that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a quirky, fun, light and entertaining film and it is in the tone of reality. The actor who did quite a few intense and action thriller films like Daddy, Farzi and more really enjoyed to do a fresh film like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The movie releases on February 9. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Tum Se: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon excel in this melodious romantic ode composed by Sachin-Jigar

Trending Now

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's video below: