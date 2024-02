Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the next big box office release. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. There are high hopes from the film as the trailer has already left fans quite entertained. It is a romantic comedy drama with story revolving around a man who has fallen in love with a robot. There's a lot of romance, drama, love, dance and more. Teri Baaton Mein Aisas Uljha Jiya seems to have the right elements to make it a massive hit. Well, much to the delight of fans, the film is all set to get widest release in many foreign countries like Australia, New Zealand and more. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to star in an epic historical film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon indulge in fun banter with robot Sophia [Watch Video]

As per a latest tweet made by Taran Adarsh, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisha Uljha Jiya will get a much bigger release than Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii and Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar in Australia. It will be first ever film for Shahid Kapoor to get such a big release in countries like Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. As per the trade analyst, the movie is going to release in around 120 locations. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's new film to have a release as big as Dunki, Fighter in the US; here's how

Trending Now

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to get a massive release in the US

Earlier, reports suggested that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is going to get a massive release in the US, almost on par with Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki and Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film Fighter. Given these reports, it is certain that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will get a massive release and will clock massive box office numbers. Even in India, there is massive buzz around the film. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to generate buzz for the film. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon too are doing their best to make Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya a superhit film.

‘TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA’: *BIGGEST RELEASE* OF SHAHID KAPOOR - KRITI SANON IN AUS, NZ, FIJI… #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is the first love story / family entertainer to have the widest release in #Australia, BIGGER than the likes of #RockyAndRaniKiiPremKahaani and… pic.twitter.com/dbU6Ucmfzf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is helmed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah. The movie is going to release on February 9, 2024. Bring it on!