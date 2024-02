Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are winning hearts with their performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film has become the talk of the town and people are loving the love story of a human and a robot. This comedy film has a unique concept that has grabbed all the attention. Shahid and Kriti have given their best performances in the movie. The songs, the chemistry and the story make this movie a big hit. The box office number of the film have also been very good. On the first day, the film has got amazing numbers at the box office. It has minted around Rs 14.04 crores worldwide. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opened to Rs 7.02 crore nett in India. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s sci fi film mints 14.04 cr; to see stupendous growth ahead

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya creates record?

And, this is the highest collection in this genre so far. Today morning, there is a big growth seen in the film's earnings. There is 60 percent of growth in the morning shows. Well, this is a big record created by the movie. Yes, the movies of the genre like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had just 15 percent to 40 percent growth. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2 early estimates: Rave reviews and terrific word-of-mouth to boost the sci-fi rom-com

But Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film has surpassed them all by 60 percent. This is definitely praiseworthy, isn't it? This is the only film in this genre that has seen such a huge jump in the recent time. There is an excellent growth in the ticket sales as well. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya leaked online: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film latest victim of piracy

Trending Now

Audience shower love on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid and Kriti are truly ruling the box office and this pairing has turned out to be a hit. The romantic comedy received rave reviews from the critics. The audience have loved the film and have showered love. The film is made on a moderate budget but looking at the love it is getting, it surely will earn very well.

Watch the video of Shahid Kapoor

The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ashish Verma, Rakesh Bedi, Dharmendra and others.