Kriti Sanon, the National Award Winner, has once again proven her mettle with her portrayal of the robotic character SIFRA in the superhit film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. In a recent interview, Kriti shared her thoughts on the challenging role, stating, "I always felt that people equated good performances to intense scenes and emotions. This character lacked emotions, so I didn't expect the response to be this overwhelming. To convince the audience that I am a machine in the film was extremely tricky. I knew it was a challenging role, which is what made it easy for me to take it up." Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film to get further boost as ticket prices slashed to 99 for Cinema Lovers Day

Winning Hearts

Known for her beauty and charm, Kriti Sanon has not only impressed the audience with her appearance but also with her exceptional acting skills. From 'Mimi' to 'Bhediyaa' and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Kriti has showcased her versatility as an actress. Her performance as SIFRA in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has garnered praise for her ability to balance beauty and performance seamlessly. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer enters the 100 crore club

A Remarkable Performance

Kriti Sanon's portrayal of SIFRA has breathed life into the character of a Super Intelligent Female Robot. Her ability to deliver a convincing performance without the aid of intense emotions is commendable. The love and appreciation she is receiving from the audience are a testament to her talent and dedication to her craft. Also Read - Dharmendra expresses his love for Bobby Deol's Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor, here's what he has to say

Trending Now

Upcoming Projects

Looking ahead, Kriti Sanon is set to star in 'The Crew', alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Additionally, she will be headlining the film 'Do Patti', the first production under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films. With her stellar performances and upcoming projects, Kriti Sanon continues to captivate audiences and establish herself as a powerhouse in Indian Cinema.