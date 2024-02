Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are currently on their toes promoting their upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhan Jiya. The romantic comedy drama is going to release on February 9, 2024. The trailer has already impressed the masses. The story is about a handsome man falling in love with a robot. The energetic songs too have added to the buzz around the film. Now a recent gesture of Kriti Sanon toward a fan is winning hearts. A video of Kriti Sanon has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen fulfilling her fan's wish.

In the video, we can see that a fan wants to take a selfie with Kriti Sanon. He is stopped by her bodyguard. As the security tries to pull him away, Kriti Sanon stops the guard and sweetly agrees to click a picture with the fan. In fact, she takes his phone and clicks a picture with him. This gesture of Kriti Sanon has won hearts. All the netizens are praising her for being so down to earth and kind. Not to miss how beautiful she looks. Kriti dressed in a gorgeous pink saree and looked ravishing as ever. She is a fashion goddess and thanks to her tall and lean physique, the diva can pull off any look with ease.

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Kriti Sanon also spoke about success and failure. The actress won a National Award forWe asked her about handling failure post the National Award win. To this, the actress stated that success and failure is a part and parcel of the journey. But of course, it hurts when things do not work out, the actress mentioned.

Now there are high hopes from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhan Jiya. It is for the first time that Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor have been paired opposite each other in a movie. It promises to have tons of romance, comedy, emotion, fun and love. It's after a long time that fans will get to see a chill and heartfelt comedy drama.

