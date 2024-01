Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are set to release their upcoming movie titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on February 9, 2024 in theaters. The lead actors are currently busy promoting the film. During a recent promotional event held in Mumbai, Kriti Sanon found herself in an uncomfortable situation when she tripped due to her high heels. Fortunately, she didn't fall down as Shahid Kapoor immediately came to her rescue. Check out the video below. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor admits filmmakers stopped offering him love stories post Kabir Singh 'I have been missing...'

Kriti Sanon trips due to her high heels; Shahid Kapoor comes to the rescue

Kriti Sanon opted for a high slit black dress and stiletto for one of the promotional events of her upcoming new movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It so happened that as soon as Kriti stepped down from the car she almost tripped due to her stiletto. Fortunately she didn't fall as Shahid Kapoor immediately came to his rescue. The media who was present over there to click Shahid and Kriti captured the whole incident on their lens. Check out the video below. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon are ready to fill February with 'robotic' love and comedy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Varun Dhawan and other laud the trailer

Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's new poster reminds netizens of Badtameez Dil [Check Reactions]

Trending Now

The trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released on January 18, 2024. The movie is said to be a family entertainer where a human falls in love with a robot. Kriti Sanon's good friend Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput hailed the trailer on their respective social media handle. While Varun Dhawan stated the film looks quite fun, Mira exprressed her excitement of how she cannot wait for the film.