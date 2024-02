Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the latest release from the Indian film industry, has become the latest victim of online piracy. The film, which features a star-studded cast including A-list actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been leaked online on popular piracy websites such as Telegram and more. This unfortunate incident has raised concerns about the impact of piracy on the business of cinema and the measures being taken by the Indian government to combat this issue. The leak of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on these piracy websites may have an impact on the film's box office collection. With the movie being readily available, many potential viewers may fall in the trap and opt for pirated version instead of watching it legally in theatres or on authorized streaming platforms. This can result in a substantial loss of revenue for the producers, distributors, and other stakeholders associated with the film. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film is programmed to be the perfect breezy entertainer

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya leaked online

Piracy not only affects the financial aspects of the film industry but also undermines the hard work and creativity of the filmmakers. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a product of months of dedication and effort put in by the cast and crew. The leak of the film online not only deprives them of their rightful earnings but also discourages future investment in quality cinema. To combat the menace of piracy, the Indian government has taken several steps. The Cinematograph Act, 1952, was amended in 2019 to introduce stricter penalties for piracy-related offenses. Under the amended act, individuals found guilty of recording and distributing copyrighted content without authorization can face imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

In addition to legal measures, the film industry has also been actively involved in raising awareness about the impact of piracy. Celebrities and filmmakers have taken to social media platforms to urge their fans and followers to support original content and refrain from engaging in piracy. Various anti-piracy campaigns and initiatives have been launched to educate the public about the negative consequences of piracy.

All that you need to know about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by first time directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Maddock Films (Dinesh Vijan) and Jio Cinemas (Jyoti Deshpande), deserves to be appreciated for its artistic merits. The film brings to us an innovative story where a human falls in love with a humanoid robot. It is a story of love, relationship dynamics in the modern world, emotions and heartbreaks. The film’s trailer and songs have been well received and the chemistry of first time pair Shahid and Kriti is something that everyone is going gaga over. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has all the ingredients to appeal to the larger audience and it’s a family film. We urge our readers to watch the film only in theatres or when it officially releases on OTT on one of the major online streaming platforms and stay away from watching pirated content.