Kriti Sanon, a name synonymous with versatility and brilliant acting credentials, has once again left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences with her latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In this pathbreaking film, Kriti takes on the challenging role of Sifra, a robot, showcasing her commitment to pushing boundaries in the storytelling narrative. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya breaks the records set by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

Kriti as SIFRA in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The film not only stands out for its innovative storyline but also for Kriti's impeccable portrayal of Sifra, a character that required a balance of emotion and artificial intelligence. Her nuanced performance has garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, proving once again why she stands as a National Award winner. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2 early estimates: Rave reviews and terrific word-of-mouth to boost the sci-fi rom-com

Before her groundbreaking role as Sifra, Kriti showcased her range as an actor in Mimi, where she portrayed the role of a surrogate mother. This poignant performance was met with widespread acclaim, solidifying Kriti's reputation as an actor who fearlessly embraces diverse and challenging roles.

With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, she has broadened her horizon as an actor, delving into uncharted territories and bringing a robotic character to life with remarkable authenticity.

Kriti's chemistry with Shahid

Her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor has been the talk of the town. The movie is getting amazing box office numbers and is one of the most talked about movies right now. The songs of the film have also been super amazing.

The film has collected Rs 14.04 crores worldwide on the first day. The film has collected Rs 7.02 crores nett in India. The film did receive rave reviews from the critics but the audience have showered love on unique love story of a robot, SIFRA and the robotics engineer, Aryan.

The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ashish Verma, Rakesh Bedi, Dharmendra and others.