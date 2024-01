Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to entertain and surprise us with their new upcoming movie. The trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya received immense love from the audience, and Shahid and Kriti's chemistry was highly appreciated. The movie is a promising love story between a human and a robot. Kabir Singh, which was released in 2019, was Shahid's last film in the romance genre. Ardent fans of the stars were missing the actor romancing on screen, as that is one of the genres which he is known for. At a promotional event of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor admits that post Kabir Singh, he wasn't offered many love stories. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon are ready to fill February with 'robotic' love and comedy

Shahid Kapoor on missing romance genre

Shahid Kapoor started his career with movie Ishq Vishq, his most successful films are Vivah and Kabir Singh. All the three films belong to the romance genre. The actor is know for having the charm and aura which can swept away anyone from their feet. At a promotional event of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was held recently in Mumbai, Shahid Kapoor admits that he himself was missing being a part of the romance genre. He stated that while he enjoyed doing films like Jersey Bloody Daddy , he felt he needed to do something light and fun after doing a series of rough roles. The actor admitted that post Kabir Singh he wasn't offered many love stories and how he is happy that finally he got a chance to do a film like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which belongs to the romance genre.