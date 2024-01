Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan have announced the release of their much-awaited film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya - An Impossible Love Story, starring the dynamic duo of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film is set to hit the theaters on 9th February, 2024, and has already created a buzz among the audience. Also Read - Top 10 most controversial on-screen kisses in Bollywood starring Aamir Khan-Karisma, Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan and more

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's new movie

The title announcement motion poster of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya showcases the undeniable chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, making them the hottest pair in town. The poster has left the audience wanting more and has set high expectations for the film. The new movie is touted to be a perfect watch for the Valentine's week, as it promises to be a fresh breath of air for both youth and family audiences. The film is expected to bring a unique and captivating love story to the big screen.

Shahid Kapoor, who gained immense popularity with his role in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh, is all set to return to the genre of romance with this film. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him in a new avatar and are excited about what he has in store for them. Dinesh Vijan, the producer of the film, is known for presenting heartwarming and entertaining films. After the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, he is back with another romantic family entertainer that is sure to touch the hearts of the audience.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and is a production of Maddock Films. The film is backed by a talented team of producers including Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

The film is set to be the biggest romantic entertainer of the year, leading up to Valentine's Day. The audience is eagerly waiting to witness the magic of this 'impossible love story' on the big screen. With the release just around the corner, the excitement is at its peak. In addition to the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, there is another big film set to clash at the box office. Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Lal Salaam is also scheduled to release on the same day. This clash of two highly anticipated films has created a lot of buzz and anticipation among the audience.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya - An Impossible Love Story is a film that promises to deliver a unique and captivating love story. With the talented duo of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, along with the expertise of the filmmakers, this film is expected to be a treat for the audience. So mark your calendars for 9th February, 2024, and get ready to experience the magic of this 'impossible love story' in theaters.