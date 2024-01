Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie: The Valentine Day release for 2024 is Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is out now. We can see that Kriti Sanon is dressed in a blue saree while Shahid Kapoor is in all-black. The couple look set to woo the dance floor. Shahid Kapoor fans will see him burn the dance floor once again. The new poster of the film has got a number of reactions from people. They are saying that the styling of the two looks so much like what Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone wore in the song Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Also Read - DYK: Shahid Kapoor rejected THIS Aamir Khan movie; regrets it to date

Watch the song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Netizens draw parallels with Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

The song Badtameez Dil is one of the most iconic ones from contemporary Bollywood. After seeing this poster, netizens are saying that it looks like rehashed version of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani number. A netizen commented, "They didn't even bother changing Kriti's saree I literally thought for a hot minute she's wearing the same one as D," while another one wrote, "Sasta badtameez dil / YJHD poster lag rha hai." Others said that this title could not be real and what was this version of Badtameez Dil.

Shahid Kapoor's last outing was on OTT with Bloody Daddy. It was the remake of a Hollywood film. Kriti Sanon has been having a rather lean spell at the box office with films like Shehzada and Adipurush tanking in 2023. Both of them need a hit movie desperately. Shahid Kapoor's last big film was Kabir Singh.