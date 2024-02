Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer is all set to release on 9th February 2024. Touted as one of the most promising releases of the year, fans can't wait to see the magic the film will create on the big screen in theaters. The cast of the film recently visited Dubai to promote their soon-to-be-released film. The makers planned a unique promotional strategy where actors Kriti and Shahid indulged in a conversation with a robot named Sophia. The conversations between the trio were hilarious, leaving the audience in splits. Check out the video below. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's new film to have a release as big as Dunki, Fighter in the US; here's how

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star Shahid Kapoor comments on viral deepfake videos; 'We are pushing blame on AI but...'

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon indulge in fun banter with robot Sophia [Watch Video]

In the below video, you can see how Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were having a gala time as they interacted with a robot named Sophia during one of the promotional events in Dubai. On one hand, where Kriti requested Sophia to sing one of the tracks from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor gave a hilarious reaction when Sophia was asked by Kriti if she is dating someone. The actors definitely had a fun time while promoting their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Check out the videos below. Also Read - Animal Park: Kabir Singh and Ranvijay to come together in the film? Shahid Kapoor reacts

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

Check out this video of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon below:

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the first film where Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have collaborated. The film is based on the love story between a human and a robot. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Aryan, while Kriti is portraying the character of the robot Sifra. The trailer of the film has received a tremendous response from the audience. The songs, especially Akhiyaan Gulaab, have been highly praised for Shahid Kapoor's dance moves and its peppy music.