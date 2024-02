Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest released film has enthralled moviegoers through its storyline and the heartwarming performances by the actors. The film has received a tremendous response from moviegoers, and trade experts are sure that in the coming weeks, the film is going to register more cash, especially due to positive word of mouth. Amidst all this, the makers have released a new song titled Gallan featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The new song certainly has a certain magic that will make you keep listening to it on loop.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Gallan is the perfect Valentine's song

In the video below, you can see how Shahid Kapoor's character, Aryan, is heartbroken. He is remembering all the good times he has spent with Sifra (Kriti Sanon). Be it the lyrics, the music, or the picturization of the song, Gallan certainly hits the right chords. However, the major highlight of the song is certainly Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's chemistry, which is truly unmissable. It's probably the first song from the film where Shahid isn't dancing, but the way he has captivated attention through the song with his emotions is truly commendable. The song was released today and can undoubtedly be termed as the perfect Valentine's Day gift by Shahid and Kriti to their ardent fans. Check out the video below:

Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released on 9th February 2024. The film crossed the 50 crore mark within three days. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer had a strong hold on the box office despite the weekend being over. The film is a family entertainer that highlights the romance between a human and a robot. People who have already seen the film have applauded the makers for the way they have portrayed the robot-human love story with such ease and conviction.

