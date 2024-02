Are you looking for a movie that will make you laugh, cry, and fall in love? Do you want to witness a unique and captivating story of romance and science fiction? Do you want to see the sizzling chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on the big screen? If your answer is yes, then you should not miss the chance to watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the latest blockbuster from Maddock Films and Jio Studios. All set for a February 9 release date, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a film that will entertain you and your family with its hilarious, heartwarming, and thrilling plot. The film revolves around Aryan, a young man who is unable to find a perfect life partner. He meets Sifra, a beautiful and smart girl, during an official assignment in the US and falls in love with her. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office prediction: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon movie to register a double digit day 1

But he soon discovers that Kriti Sanon aka Sifra is not what she seems to be. She is actually a humanoid android robot, created by a mysterious organization. What follows is a roller-coaster ride of emotions, action, and drama, as Aryan tries to save Sifra from the clutches of the evil villains and prove his love for her. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, who make their debut with this film. They have crafted a brilliant script that blends comedy, romance, and sci-fi in a seamless manner. The film also boasts of a stellar cast, led by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who deliver outstanding performances as Aryan and Sifra. They are supported by veteran actors like Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, and Rakesh Bedi, who add charm and humour to the film. The film also features some amazing music by Tanishk Bagchi, Sachin–Jigar, and Mitraz, who have composed some catchy and melodious songs that will stay in your mind for a long time. The numbers Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan and the title track are already a rage. Also Read - Farzi 2 to release soon on OTT? Shahid Kapoor spills the beans

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a film that will make you smile, swoon, and cheer. It is a film that will appeal to all age groups and tastes. At a time when blood, gore, violence and over the top action sequences have been ruling the big screen, here comes a film that one can watch with the whole family without feeling awkward or embarrassed. So make the most of this weekend, round up your family and book your tickets to reserve your favourite seats now for the biggest family entertainer of the year Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.