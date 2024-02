Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor is back again with yet another hilarious video after his last reel 'Mota kitna hogaya hai' went viral. In the said video, Shahid has mimicked Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's dialogue. Virat, in one of his interviews, stated that he is a big foodie and wants to eat delicious meals like Dal Makhani, ice cream, and others. Shahid Kapoor has chosen the audio of that specific interview and made a fun video which is certainly unmissable. Check out fans' reactions below. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to enthral fans with the biggest family entertainer of the year

Watch Video: Shahid Kapoor mimics Virat Kohi

In the below video, one can see how Shahid Kapoor has aced Virat Kohli's words. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor captioned the video as 'Promotions khata hone k baad wali feeling,' hinting how actors are on a strict diet when they promote their films. Shahid Kapoor's video perfectly shows an actor's sigh of relief once the exhausting and long promotions are done. Shahid in the video below reveals that he would eat Gulab Jamun, Garlic Naan, and other delicious foods now that the promotions are finally over. Check out the fun video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor mimics Virat Kohli; fans react 'Please keep making these videos'

As soon as the video was uploaded on social media, fans had a gala time watching and appreciating it. While some said how Shahid Kapoor looks extremely happy in his life, a few commented that the actor should continue making such fun videos. Check out the reactions below.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer is set to release on 9 February 2024. The film, which is said to be one of the biggest family entertainers of the year, is a love story between a human and a robot. While Kriti is playing the role of the robot Sifra, Shahid will be portraying the character of Aryan. The trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has received a huge response. Even the songs, especially Akhiyaan Gulaab, have been immensely liked by the viewers. Trade experts are positive that the film will have a good opening at the box office and will be one of the biggest hits of the year.