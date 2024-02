Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the film Bollywood is dishing out on Valentine's Day weekend. It is produced by Maddock Films, a production house that has a legacy of great music in their films. The songs of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya have been very well-received by the audience. The film is the story of a young man who falls in love with a robot. It is a fun premise and people are keen to see how the makers present it. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have impressed everyone with their chemistry in the trailer and songs. the latest song Tum Se is a romantic number with all the desi vibes that Bollywood fans love. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor reveals Farzi was a huge risk; people questioned him about getting into OTT

Watch the video of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Tum Se here



All the three songs released so far have got great response from masses and classes. Every social media platform is discussing the electrifying chemistry of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The title track Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an absolute banger. The dance number Laal Peeli Akhiyaan and Akhiyaan Gulaab too are doing well on the music charts. In the song we see Kriti Sanon's character enjoying her time in India in the middle of traditional festivities. It is composed by Sachin-Jigar who are known for their modern masterpieces. Talking about the song, composers Sachin-Jigar said, "We believe in the magic songs can create and ‘Tum Se’ from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is this beautiful expression of love. Hoping this ode to love touches your heart." The number is sung by Varun Jain and Raghav Chaitanya.

Fans are keen to see how Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will fare with its innovative script, fresh pairing and great chemistry. The movie, a family entertainer is made by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is coming in theatres on February 9, 2024.