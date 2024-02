Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is soon to release. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are doing their best to create buzz around the movie. The actors are on their toes promoting the film. Fans are quite excited about it too as after a series of action-packed entertainers, they will get to see a funny and entertaining romantic comedy by Bollywood. The trailer and the songs have already added to the hype for the film. Now, in a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor has spoken about the menace of deepfake videos that a lot of celebrities are facing. Also Read - Animal Park: Kabir Singh and Ranvijay to come together in the film? Shahid Kapoor reacts

Shahid Kapoor shares his views on deepfake videos

In a recent interview with India Today, Shahid Kapoor commented on the advancement of technology and deepfake videos. He said that people blame the AI, however, human beings are themselves the problem. He spoke at length about how human beings are projecting something else on social media and are not living in the reality. He said that people are looking for an alternate reality. He was quoted saying, "We are looking for an alternate reality. That is what AI is and it is something as fundamental as a relationship. There is a difference between man-made and God created. This is there in this film (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya), shown in a subtle way.'' Also Read - Shahid Kapoor reveals Farzi was a huge risk; people questioned him about getting into OTT

Shahid Kapoor's co-star Kriti Sanon also commented on deepfake videos and stated that it is concerning. She added that in future there is a possibility of AI-generated partners as already there are AI-generated news anchors.

All about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Talking about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the story is about a human being falling in love with a robot. The chemistry shared by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is truly crackling. The trailer showed that Shahid's character falls in love with Kriti's character and they fly down to India to get married. However, it only after an incident that Shahid comes to know that Kriti is a robot. Dimple Kapadia and actor Dharmendra play pivotal roles in the film. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya releases on February 9, 2024.