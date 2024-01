As the excitement mounts for the upcoming Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer, the makers drop the highly-anticipated title track, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.' Building on the success of their previous chart-toppers, 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' and 'Akhiyaan Gulaab,' the dynamic duo is set to mesmerize once again in their latest offering Shahid and Kriti’s unmatched energy coupled with their sizzling chemistry has already awed audiences. This certified banger is laced with a hook step which is also extremely unique and has fans enthusiastically grooving to its irresistible rhythm.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title track is out now



Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's unmatched energy in iconic song is a winner

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' blends the musical genius of Raghav and Tanishk Bagchi. And top of that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are bringing their A-game to the choreography with unmatched moves and energy. It will get your foot tapping in no time. The heartfelt lyrics penned by Tanishk Bagchi, combined with the melodious voices of Raghav, Tanishk Bagchi, and Shilpa Rao, create an enchanting audio experience. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Akhiyaan Gulaab song out now; Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's chemistry will leave you in awe

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya composer talks about the title track

Talking about the experience, Tanishk Bagchi says, “Creating the title track for the much-anticipated Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer has been an amazing experience. The collaboration with the creative genius of Raghav and his iconic song along with the wonderful voice of Asees Kaur, aims to mesmerise the audiences. Working on this project has been a true joy, and I believe the audience will resonate with the magic we've infused into the song.” Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Kriti Sanon trips due to her high heels; Shahid Kapoor comes to the rescue

Watch this video of Kriti and Shahid here:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya release date

With the winning combination of mesmerizing music, and unforgettable choreography, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is poised to become the next chart-topping sensation. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the family entertainer, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is a perfect Valentine’s watch slated to release in theatres on 9th February 2024.