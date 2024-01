Quite a few interesting movies are lined-up for release in 2024. Among all is Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The movie is going to release on February 9, a few days before the Valentine's day. It is for the first time that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have been paired opposite each other. The first poster had them pulling off a romantic pose. The motion poster promised that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya brings an impossible love story to the screens. Well, now the trailer is out and it seems that the makers have actually kept the promise. The trailer reveals everything about the film and it will leave you intrigued. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, Akshay Kumar in Skyforce and more celebs to conquer hearts in uniforms in 2024

Get BollywoodLife on WhatsApp and don't miss out on latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's new poster reminds netizens of Badtameez Dil [Check Reactions]

The trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya takes over the internet

The trailer begins with Shahid Kapoor's character introducing Kriti Sanon's character Sifra. He says that she can speak multiple languages, cook with both hands and she is nothing short of a wonder. The story begins at a foreign location with these two falling in love with each other. There's romance, love, music, dance and more. The drama begins when Shahid's character wants to marry Kriti's character. They together come back to India and meet Shahid's family. As his family gets used to Sifra Shahid Kapoor gets to know that she is a robot. Dimple Kapadia who plays Shahid Kapoor's aunt is the one to break this news to him. Then, all the twists take place as Shahid is actually in love with a robot. With this an unusual story is coming our way. Also Read - DYK: Shahid Kapoor rejected THIS Aamir Khan movie; regrets it to date

Trending Now

Check out the trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah. It is produced under Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Productions. Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's chemistry is the highlight of the film going by the trailer. There's enough flirting, dance and music for it to be an out-an-out entertaining film. Plus, there is lots of comedy involved. The family drama will leave you laughing hard at times.