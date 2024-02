Only if you wonder if being an actress is all about hair makeup and good looks. Well, they are more than this and this leading Bollywood actress has proven it. The was a time when Vidya Balan was struggling to make a mark in her filmy career and tried her luck in South Indian films also, but she couldn't find success. Recalling her struggling days, Vidya Balan revealed in one of her interviews that she was kicked out of 13 films, "I was kicked out of 13 films. When one producer replaced me in a film, their behaviour with me was very bad. They made me feel so ugly that for six months, I could not gather the courage to look at myself in the mirror." Also Read - Ram Kapoor looks unrecognisable as he drops transformation pic; fans say '50 never looked this fine'

Why Vidya Balan was called panauti?

Vidya Balan in her initial days had signed a film opposite south superstar Mohanlal titled Chakram, and due to that she signed more than 12 films, however, Chakram was shelved and later the producer blamed Vidya Balan and called her jinxed. And this is how she lost her 12 more films and she failed to make a mark in the Tamil industry.

Vidya Balan's breakthrough in Bollywood was with Parineeta. The actress left fans impressed and how. Then slowly and steadily Vidya proved her versatility in every genre until The Dirty Picture arrived. With The Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan broke all the shackles and it was her first women-oriented film to make a 100 crore mark. But did you Vidya was warned not to do Dirty Picture as it would ruin her career. In her interview she said," There were some people who told me, 'Are you sure? It's going to ruin your career. It may actually spell the end of your career because you know you have been Miss Goody two shoes. I said, 'Miss Goody two shoes ka kya matlab hai (what does that mean)? I have hardly done 5-6 films. It's not like 30 years into films and then I'm trying something different.' This is why I'm an actor".

Vidya Balan is the actress who dared the actresses to go solo and lead women-oriented films like in earlier days. She truly is an inspiration to millions.

