Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release: Radikaa Sarathkumar’s blockbuster film set for digital debut; to stream on THIS platform?

Upon theatrical release in February 2026, Radikaa Sarathkumar's film Thaai Kizhavi performed well at the box office. Now, according to reports, the film is also going to be released on the OTT platform soon.

Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release: The famous film of Tamil cinema, Thaai Kizhavi, has joined the list of big hit films of this year. Upon its theatrical release in February 2026, the film performed well at the box office. According to reports, the film is also going to be released on the OTT platform soon, which will give a chance to the audience who could not see it in the theater. This is a comedy-drama based on a rural backdrop, which has infused new energy in the field of family entertainment. The special thing is that at a time when concerns were being raised about the decreasing audience of theaters in Tamil Nadu, this film played an important role in pulling the audience back to the theater.

When and where to watch the film?

According to reports, Thaai Kizhavi will be streamed on the OTT platform JioHotstar from March 26, 2026. The film is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan. The film ran successfully in theatres for about 20 days and grossed over Rs 70 crore worldwide. The film has collected over Rs 60 crore in India. Its reach is expected to grow even more after the OTT release, especially among audiences who prefer watching regional films at home.



According to reports, Thaai Kizhavi is available in the Tamil language only. Reportedly, the film will be released on OTT in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. With this step, viewers across the country will be able to understand this story in their favorite language. Despite being a rural story, its presentation has been done with modern thinking, due to which it has been successful in connecting every class of audience.

What's special about the story?

The story of the film revolves around a village in Madurai, where Radikaa Sarathkumar plays the role of a strict and dominating woman named Pavunuthai. She is a money-lending woman whom the entire village fears. Her image is harsh and unapologetic, much to the consternation of her own family. The twist in the tale comes when, suddenly, she is paralysed and falls on the bed. This situation is seen as a relief by his son and the people of the village. But the story takes a new turn when a stranger comes up with a secret related to her life. After this, the same sons, who earlier used to run away from her, are seen worried about taking care of her. That's what makes the film interesting and emotional.

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