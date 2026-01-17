Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collections Day 2: Jiiva’s film PICKS UP pace, earns Rs…; just behind Nivin Pauly’s Sarvam Maya

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was released in theatres during Pongal and been making headlines with the comeback of Jiiva. The film is facing tough competition with other poplar releases.

Tamil film Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil has had an ordinary start at the box office. The film collected Rs 1.50 crore on its first day in India. The opening has not been huge, but it is being considered as the result of a balanced and limited release strategy. The film released on January 15 on the occasion of Pongal, an important festival for Tamil films. Therefore, it is expected that the film can gradually pick up the pace and give a surprise at the box office.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collections Day 2

The film saw good growth on its second day. On the second day, the film made a business of around Rs. 2.50 crore, taking the two-day total collection to around Rs. 3.90 crore. This data shows that the interest of the audience is increasing. On the other hand, when compared to the same day, Nivin Pauly's film collected Rs. 3.9 crore on its second day.

Is Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil a hit or a flop?

The film is getting a very positive response from the audience. Many on social media have even started calling it the "Pongal winner." It is believed that the film's earnings can increase further on the weekend, as the effect of good word-of-mouth is clearly visible at the ticket window. However, the real challenge will be whether this positive buzz will be able to increase the number of viewers in the theatres or not. The film's survival after the festival will be crucial for its success. The film is also facing stiff competition from the audience. Many big and medium films have been released on the occasion of Pongal, including films like Parasakthi and Va Vathiyar.

All about Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

The film has been directed by Nitesh Sahdev. The story revolves around family tensions and mutual bitterness emerging during a community festival, where the protagonist faces a difficult situation to protect his family. Apart from Jiiva, the film also features Prarthana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, and many others in important roles. The film's music is composed by Vishnu Vijay, while the cinematography and editing are handled by Bablu Aju and Arjun Babu

