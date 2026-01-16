Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil box office collections day 2: Jiiva’s much-awaited film opens on GOOD note, crosses Rs…; inches closer to…

Jiiva's long-awaited film Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil has finally released in theatres. The film has received a good response from the audience. Read on to know more.

Jiiva's long-awaited film Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil has finally released in theatres. The film has received a good response from the audience. Fans were waiting to see Jiiva in a strong role for a long time, and now this wish seems to be fulfilled with the film. Seeing the opening of the film, it is clear that the audience is excited about it. The first day collections have proved that the film has taken a good start at the box office, which is considered to be a positive sign for the days ahead.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil box office collections day 2

Talking about the first day box office collection, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil has collected about Rs 1.30 crore in India. The film crossed the one crore mark on the first day itself, which is considered a good start for any medium-budget film. According to Saccnilk, the film has collected Rs 0.16 crore by 12 pm, bringing the total to Rs 1.46 crore.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil theatre occupancy

Talking about the occupancy on day 1, the total occupancy of the Tamil version on the first day was 46.88 percent. The morning show recorded an occupancy of 19.32 per cent. It increased to 45.40 per cent in the afternoon show. In the evening shows, the viewership increased further, and the occupancy reached 59.40 per cent. The best performance was seen in the night shows, where the occupancy was 63.41 per cent. This clearly shows that as the day progressed, the interest of the audience also increased.

All about Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Talking about the story of the film and the response of the public, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil is being told as a simple and entertaining village story. The film is set in a rural backdrop. The story revolves around a village panchayat leader who gets the responsibility of maintaining peace when a wedding and a funeral take place in the village on the same morning.

